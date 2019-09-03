A tourist walks by the Little River ferry terminal in Comox on October 7th, 2018. (James Wood, MyComoxValleyNow.com staff)

If you’re taking the final sailing between Comox and Powell River Thursday, you’re going to see a minor delay.

BC Ferries says it will be test fitting the Salish Eagle at the upgraded dock at Blubber Bay on Texada Island.

The delay will be for the 8:45pm sailing leaving Powell River to Comox.

BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall says the delay should only take around 20 minutes.

“It will be probably about a 20-minute delay for customers who are travelling on the vessel that evening, we certainly apologize for any inconvenience but we just need to double-check that dock fit that everything is going according to plan.”

Those taking the 7:10pm ferry to Powell River from Comox will not be affected.