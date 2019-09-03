If you’re taking the final sailing between Comox and Powell River Thursday, you’re going to see a minor delay.

BC Ferries says it will be test fitting the Salish Eagle at the upgraded dock at Blubber Bay on Texada Island.

The delay will be for the 8:45pm sailing leaving Powell River to Comox.

BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall says the delay should only take around 20 minutes.

“It will be probably about a 20-minute delay for customers who are travelling on the vessel that evening, we certainly apologize for any inconvenience but we just need to double-check that dock fit that everything is going according to plan.”

Those taking the 7:10pm ferry to Powell River from Comox will not be affected.