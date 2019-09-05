A local man is facing a drug trafficking charge after the Powell River RCMP searched a travel trailer.

Officers took a warrant to the trailer in an unspecified location of the qathet Regional District last Wednesday. The RCMP says over $10,000 worth of cocaine was seized along with about $3,000 in cash.

In another case, the RCMP says a property on Padgett Road was searched on August 22nd. Officers seized around 770 cannabis plants that the police say were being grown without a Health Canada licence. That investigation is ongoing.

The RCMP is also investigating a pair of Break and Enters.

Officers were called to a Joyce Avenue apartment on Monday after a storage locker was broken into. A MotoMaster battery charger and extension cord were taken. The next day officers were called to Coastal Interiors Flooring. The suspects were able to get inside but it’s not known at this time if anything was stolen.

The Powell River RCMP responded to a grant total of 134 calls over the last week, including nine thefts and two assaults.