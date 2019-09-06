Hurricane Dorian expected to blow into Atlantic Canada this weekend

Hurricane Dorian is due to blow into Atlantic Canada this weekend.

It is expected to hit with hurricane force winds, but a Category 1, not the monster Category 5 it once was. The Canadian Hurricane Centre says it’s expected to land in Nova Scotia later in the day Saturday.

Desperation over pace of relief efforts in the Bahamas

There is rising desperation over the pace of disaster-relief efforts in the Bahamas.

Five days after Dorian obliterated countless homes, hundreds of storm victims are trying to evacuate the hurricane-devastated island. Dorian is blamed for 30 deaths in the Bahamas, but officials say the toll is sure to rise.

Canada requests meeting with China at the World Trade Organization

Canada has requested a meeting with China at the World Trade Organization to resolve a Chinese ban on Canadian canola shipments.

International Trade Minister Jim Carr has announced Canada is seeking a bilateral consultation at the WTO because the two sides have been unable to find a resolution.