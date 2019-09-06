The city’s paving program continues on Monday.

Crews have been out this week repaving Maple Avenue between Elm and Chestnut streets in Townsite. BA Blacktop has been contracted for the work on Maple Avenue as part of the city’s 2019 Pavement Management Program.

Starting Monday, crews will work on Joyce Avenue between Manson Avenue and Complex Way from. That will be going on until Friday. Grading work on Taku Street has started and paving work is scheduled for next week as well. Capilano Highway Service is doing that job.

“A number of factors go into what roads are selected for the pavement program,” said Manager of Engineering Services, Nagi Rizk. “We look at the overall condition of the road, the number of residents and businesses served by that road, and the classification of the road, such as transit and school bus routes.”

The total cost of the 2019 Pavement Management Program is $818,434.