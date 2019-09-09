Dorian making its way into the North Atlantic after going through Atlantic Canada

After churning its way through Atlantic Canada, Dorian is now heading out into the North Atlantic.

However, the post-tropical storm has left behind a massive amount of damage to repair. Utility companies in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador are facing a massive task in restoring electricity to hundreds of thousands of customers left in the dark as Dorian flattened trees that pulled down power poles across a vast area.

Death toll rises in the Bahamas in aftermath of Hurricane Dorian

Bahamas Health Minister Duane Sands has confirmed the death toll from Hurricane Dorian has reached 44 victims.

However, officials are warning the number of deaths is likely to rise as search teams fan out across flattened areas in the northern Bahamas.

U.S. President Trump cancels meeting with Taliban leaders after attack in Afghanistan

Former U.S. defence secretary James Mattis says that when it comes to trying to negotiate an Afghanistan peace deal with the Taliban, the key question is whether they can be trusted.

Mattis cites past U.S. nuclear talks with the Russians, when the American side talked about “trust but verify.” President Donald Trump cancelled weekend peace talks with Taliban leaders at Camp David after a Taliban suicide bomber in Afghanistan killed 12 people, including an American soldier.