40 day campaign period to begin today

Get ready for attack ads, mudslinging, hand shaking and baby kissing. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will ask Governor General Julie Payette to dissolve Parliament later this morning. That will set the stage for writs to be dropped across all 338 ridings in Canada paving the way for the October 21st federal election.

Tories and Grits in dead heat according to polls

While voters are preparing for what is likely to be a very gritty election campaign pollsters are saying the outcome is too close to call right now. The Liberals and Conservatives are in a dead heat for first place and with the NDP nose diving in popularity the Green Party is pulling ahead in voter favour. Gamblers also can’t decide who will win with the online gambling site Bodog giving Justin Trudeau and Andrew Scheer equal odds.

Man says he “did nothing wrong”

A B.C. man has been banned from the United Sates for five years. He was planning to go to the beach and do some grocery shopping in Washington when he was questioned by U.S. Border Patrol officers who determined it looked like he was trying to immigrate. The man is in the process of moving from the island back to the lower mainland and did have his possessions packed in the car.

More first responders are dying from 9-11 related diseases

It’s been 18 years since the 9-11 attacks in the Unites States. Almost 3,000 people were killed when militants associated to al Qaeda high jacked four airplanes. In the years since, teen times as many New York police officers have died as were killed that day. Cardiovascular disease and cancer are markedly higher in first responders who were at the scene or spent long hours searching the debris. Twenty two New York firefighters have also died since.

Apple launches video-streaming service amid lagging iPhone sales

Apple has launched a new video streaming service to go head-to-head with Netflix. Apple TV plus will launch in November in Canada for $5.99 a month. The service will have a handful of original shows. On the heels of a year of declining iPhone sales the tech giant also introduced three new phones including the iPhone 11, at $50.00 cheaper than last year’s XR model.