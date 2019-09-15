More housing options will be available for seniors in 2020.

A new project underway to build a 76 suite seniors village called Coastal Breeze Village.

The Village will be located on Joyce Avenue next to the hospital and the Recreation Complex offering access to health and recreation amenities.

The independent living housing options include studio, one- and two-bedroom independent living suites.

Suites will also offer 24-hour emergency monitoring, 24-hour staff, housekeeping services, and personalized care services available on a short or long-term basis.

Construction of the project began this summer and is estimated to be completed in the summer of 2020.

The project will begin booking suites on October 21st at 2:00pm at Inclusion Powell River’s hall at 7055 Alberni Street.