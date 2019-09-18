The Powell River RCMP has arrested a 47-year-old man for breaking into a home.

Police say sometime before 2:00pm last Wednesday a house on Kristensen Road was broken into and six firearms were stolen from inside.

At 8:24pm the same day Jason Sawatsky was arrested.

He is facing charges of break and enter, and possession of break-in instruments.

Police say all of the stolen guns were recovered by police and have been returned to the owner.

RCMP is also looking for a suspect after a window on a school bus belonging to the Powell River Christian School was broken over the weekend.

The bus was in the 6900 block of Quesnel Street and police noticed the damage around 1:15am Sunday.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP at 604-485-6255 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

At approximately 2:17pm yesterday, RCMP responded to a report of an impaired driver.

A witness helped police find and pull over the vehicle.

The driver, a 36-year-old male, showed signs of impairment, and a field sobriety test was conducted.

Police say he “performed poorly” on the test, and a drug recognition exam was completed.

The matter is still under investigation and the male may be facing charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

RCMP responded to 90 total calls over the last week, including nine thefts, three assaults, three impaired driving calls, four calls for mischief and two break and enters.