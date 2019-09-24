The Powell River RCMP says it arrested a man after he allegedly was smoking crack cocaine.

Last Thursday police were stopped at a house along Joyce Avenue to serve a court document.

While approaching the house, RCMP walked by a vehicle parked nearby and noticed two people inside.

Police noticed a man in the driver’s seat.

The 52-year-old man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and impaired care and control of a vehicle.

He was taken to the RCMP detachment where a drug recognition exam was completed and police say he “performed poorly.”

RCMP says the case is still under investigation.

The Powell River RCMP is also looking for a suspect(s) after a break-in happened last week.

Thursday afternoon officers responded to a call at a house along Joyce Avenue.

Sometime between September 12th and 16th, the residence was entered while the owner was out of town.

A laptop and an 18kt gold necklace valued at $1800 were stolen. There was also damage to the residence.

In addition to the break and enter, RCMP has also put out a reminder to residents to make sure they lock their vehicles overnight.

It says between September 19th and 24th, police responded to 17 reports of thefts from vehicles throughout the city and district.

Tools, cash and other items of value were taken.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to call the Powell River RCMP at 604-485-6255 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RCMP responded to a total of 128 calls over the last week which included 22 thefts, seven assaults, seven impaired driving calls, and six calls for break and enters.