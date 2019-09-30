Names of 28-hundred children who died in residential schools in Canada revealed

The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation revealed the names of 28-hundred children who died in residential schools during a sombre ceremony Monday morning.

A 50-metre long, blood-red cloth bearing the names of each child and the schools they attended was unfurled and carried through a crowd of Indigenous elders and chiefs, residential-school survivors and others.

Crown says “nothing sinister” took place in arrest of Chinese tech executive

The Crown says there was nothing sinister about the questioning of a Chinese tech executive, whose arrest at Vancouver’s airport last year sparked an ongoing diplomatic dispute between Canada and China.

Lawyers for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou allege Canadian and American officials conspired to conduct a covert criminal investigation at the airport on December 1st of last year. However, a lawyer representing the Attorney General of Canada says Meng’s questioning at the airport was hardly covert, since various activities were videotaped, audiotaped and subject to notes.

Kremlin says transcripts of calls between leaders will only be released if both sides agree

With the U.S. Congress pushing for the release of transcripts of calls between American President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin says that is only possible if both sides agree to it.

The rough transcript of Trump’s call with Ukraine’s president is now the focus of an impeachment probe.