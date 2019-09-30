Close up of a car's tires on a snowy road(Vista Radio Stock Image).

It’s that time of the year again.

Starting tomorrow winter tires or chains are required on most roads in British Columbia.

You are required to have winter tires if you’re travelling on Highway 19 north of Campbell River to Port Hardy, and on Highway 28 west towards Gold River.

Drivers who don’t have the proper tires on those roads could see a fine of $121.

Both Highway 19 and 19A south of Courtenay to just before the Malahat do not require you to have winter tires.

Drive BC says winter tires are marked with a symbol of a snowflake inside a mountain on the side of the tire.

Mud and snow tires, marked with an M+S symbol also qualify as winter tires, although they don’t work as well.