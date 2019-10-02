The Powell River RCMP is looking for suspects after a bike was stolen from Sutherland Avenue.

Yesterday morning police responded to a call for a stolen bike around 9:00am.

The missing bike is described as a Giant brand with green lettering and a black body. It also has a red and black seat and is fitted with a cup holder, saddlebags and a cable lock.

Police also responded to a vehicle theft on Monday along Gerrard Street.

Sometime Sunday night, a rifle was stolen from inside the vehicle.

RCMP searched the inside and outside of the car and found evidence. This case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on these thefts is asked to call the Powell River RCMP at 604-485-6255 or call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS(8477).

Two youths are also facing charges after RCMP arrested them Saturday morning.

Police were called to a home in the 3700 block of Strathcona Avenue around 12:50am.

Once they arrived they found two youths at the house.

The suspects were arrested and through the course of the investigation police determined that they were responsible for other damages to vehicles and thefts.

They are currently facing mischief and theft charges.

The Powell River RCMP responded to a total of 147 calls over the past week.

Of those calls, 22 were for theft, 13 were for mischief, six were assaults, and two were for break and enters.