Organization calls on Ottawa to rescue Canadian children in Syria

The organization Save The Children wants the federal government to rescue at least 25 Canadian children caught up in Turkey’s offensive into Syria.

It has workers on the ground in Syria, and says the kids are largely the offspring of Islamic State militants, some orphaned.

Medical organizations send letter to federal party leaders urging action on climate change

The Canadian Medical Association, the Canadian Nurses Association and 20 other medical organizations have written a letter to the federal party leaders calling for strong action on climate change.

They say global warming is already damaging public health and that action is needed to limit greenhouse gas emissions. The groups representing 300-thousand health professionals say climate change is already worsening heart and lung diseases, increasing the occurrence of Lyme disease, causing trauma from floods and wildfires and creating food insecurity.

Federal party leaders prepare for French language debate

It’s deja vu all over again for the federal party leaders, who are behind closed doors preparing for Thursday night’s French language debate.

The debate is seen as one last chance for the leaders to sway undecided voters, with less than two weeks to go until election day.