If you can’t make it to the polls on election day, you can cast your vote over the long weekend.

Advance polls are open from 9:00am to 9:00pm through to holiday Monday at the Powell River Recreation Complex.

You can also vote by mail. Deadline to do that is Oct. 15.

At advance polls, electors can only vote at their assigned polling station.

This is different from the process in some provincial elections, where electors can vote at any polling station.

To vote, you have to prove your identity and address.

The 43rd federal election is next Monday, Oct. 21.

Candidates in the North Island-Powell River riding are independent Glen Staples, NDP incumbent Rachel Blaney, Green Party candidate Mark de Bruijn, Conservative Shelley Downey, Marxist-Leninist Carla Neal, the People’s Party of Canada’s Brian Rundle, and Liberal Peter Schwarzhoff.