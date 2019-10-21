The qathet Regional District says the deadline for the WoodStove Upgrade Project is November 30th. (Pexels stock photo)

The qathet Regional District is reminding residents that the deadline for the Woodstove Rebate Program is coming up.

The district says those looking to replace their older model stoves for new ones have until November 30th to do so.

The rebate program was established to provide an incentive for replacing older wood stoves with higher emissions with more efficient, low emissions models or alternatives through rebates.

If you decide to upgrade, you could see rebates of up to $550.

The district says the program runs on a first-come, first-serve basis and there are limited quantities of each of the two rebates.

The program offers an option for households with any wood stove manufactured before 2014 to participate if they are switching to a new pellet or gas heating appliance or an electric heat pump.

The rebate amount for this option is $550. The upgrade rebate from an uncertified wood stove to an Environmental Protection Agency certified woodstove is $350.

For more information on the program, or to see if you qualify for rebates, visit the qathet Regional District’s website, here.