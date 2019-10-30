The Powell River RCMP says it’s searching for two suspects in two different break and enter cases.

It says sometime between 12:00pm and 9:00pm Saturday someone broke into a storage unit on Michigan Avenue.

The suspect then found and stole a Giant Escape bike, worth around $700.

The bike has a silver frame, and a black seat and a mirror.

On Friday, officers were called to break and enter in the 4500 block of Bowness Avenue.

A shed on the property was broken into and a chainsaw, an angle grinder and an electric impact wrench were all taken from inside. The tools were valued at around $500.

Anyone with information on these thefts is asked to call the Powell River RCMP at (604) 485-6255 or contact Crime Stoppers by either calling 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or reporting online here.

The Powell River RCMP also says a woman has been given a three-day suspension for drinking and driving.

Officers stopped a car along Crofton Street after the driver didn’t stop at a stop sign.

Police say the 25-year-old female showed signs of alcohol impairment and she admitted to drinking.

A breath sample was taken from the woman, which registered a “warn” on the system.

The RCMP says she was issued a 3-day driving suspension under the Motor Vehicle Act.

In Powell River, officers responded to 119 total calls over the last week.