Photo collage of the Metal Transfer Station on Texada Island.(Supplied by the qathet Regional District.)

The qathet Regional District is looking for public input on the Texada Island Metal Transfer Station.

It wants to collect opinions and ideas of residents to figure out how much support the station has and decide what level of service is wanted in the community.

qathet Regional District Manager of Operational Services, Patrick Devereaux says so far the feedback has been the same.

“The community feedback we’ve had so far is that citizens want a status quo, meaning the same place and the same materials accepted. I don’t think that will change much with this survey but if it does then we can look at other options,” said Devereaux.

He also says after the survey is complete the district will look at options for the site.

“The next step is to renew our lease with the provincial government and then we’d move forward with advertising what materials would be accepted and any improvements we want to do at the site.”

The deadline for the survey is Wednesday, November 27th.

If you want to provide your input on the current Metal Transfer Station, the survey is available on the qathet Regional District’s website here.