Powell River is making garbage collection easier for residents.

The city has launched a notification system that makes it easier to stay connected with waste management schedules.

The system is called “Curbside” and will send alerts to remind you to put your garbage and recycle bins out on the curb.

Superintendent of Public works, Murray Steer says the new system is going to make garbage pickup easier for both the city and residents.

“It’s really adaptable I think for everybody’s use. They can put in their (garbage route) system and set it up the way they want to get notified. It allows us as well to notify everyone of any changes to the program or changes to the system and keep in better contact with our residents,” said Steer.

Steer added that you can sync the system to your email or phone and you will be able to receive alerts when the city plans to pick up your garbage.

To sign up for the Curbside notification system, visit the City of Powell River’s website.