It may not have been the best time to pass out.

The Powell River RCMP says a man is facing charges after they were called to check on him. It happened Monday night at an apartment on Glacier Street. Police say the man was passed out in the hallway and when they arrived they woke him up.

They were able to identify him and then arrested him. He’s been charged with break and enter as well as possession of break-in instruments.

Another man has been charged with possession of stolen property in a separate incident. The night before Halloween the RCMP says officers responded to calls about a suspicious person parking an ATV at a business on Franklin Avenue.

The man, who is in his 30’s, then walked away, leaving the ATV behind. Police found the ATV had been reported stolen in Powell River. Officers were able to find the suspect and arrested him.

The next day, on Halloween, officers gave a 41-year-old man a warn range suspension. He was pulled over just before midnight on Marine Avenue near Willingdon Beach Park after what police call some erratic driving. Police say he admitted to drinking some liquor and was given the three-day suspension after a breath test.

Over the last week, the Powell River RCMP has responded to 107 total calls for service, including nine thefts, six assaults, two for impaired driving, three for mischief and two break and enters.