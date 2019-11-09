New Democrat MLA Nicholas Simons is welcoming $507,000 to benefit 25 sport, arts, and culture organizations in Powell River-Sunshine Coast.

“I’m very happy that this funding will be going to these local organizations,” said MLA Simons. “Our local sports, arts, and culture groups do so much to make our communities as vibrant as they are, and it’s great that we can support them in this way.”

The funding is being provided through the Community Gaming Grants program, and is benefiting nine arts and culture organizations and five community sports organizations in Powell River, Gibsons, Roberts Creek, and Sechelt. View a full list of provincial arts and culture recipients here, and sport recipients here.

In 2019-20, the Community Gaming Grants program is distributing approximately $18.3 million to 700 not-for-profit organizations across the province to support visual and performing arts, literature, festivals, and Indigenous and cultural programs for people of all ages.

The grants program is also distributing approximately $27 million to more than 800 community-based sports organizations for programs such as soccer, swimming, hockey, biking, martial arts, skiing and Special Olympics.