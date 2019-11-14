Story by Justin Madu



People who vape nicotine products may end up paying more in 2020.

The BC Ministry of Health says the government intends to introduce legislation later this month that would increase the provincial sales tax on all vaping products from seven per cent to twenty per cent as early as January 1st. If passed, this legislation would make British Columbia “the first province in Canada to introduce a specific tax rate related to vaping products”.

Minister of Finance Carole James said that the dramatic increase reflects the “urgency” of the problem. The proposed change would also increase the existing tax rate on traditional tobacco products by two cents per cigarette and gram of loose tobacco.

The new provincial restrictions would also heavily limit the sale of flavoured vaping products, with a specific focus on potentially banning those that appeal to youth.