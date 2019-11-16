Business Break and Enter

On Nov. 7, 2019 at approx., 7:30 a.m., police were called to a break and enter to a business in the 4600 block of Marine Ave. The unknown suspect(s) broke the main entrance window to gain access and once inside stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

Excessive Speeding

On November 7, 2019 at approx., 12:30 a.m. a police officer was on patrol on Hwy 101 when he observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. The officer activated his radar unit and clocked the vehicle going 162 km/hr in a 50 km/hr zone. A traffic stop was conducted which resulted in the 18 year old male driver from Powell River receiving a violation ticket for excessive speeding with a fine amount of $483 and the driver’s Volkswagen GTI was impounded for 7 days. The driver was an “N” driver.

Theft of Bicycle

On November 11, 2019 at approx., 1:30 p.m. police received a call about bike stolen from in front of Safeway.

The bike was parked, unlocked in front of the store. The bike is described as a full suspension electric bike, black and red in colour with full fenders and a green bag over the rear wheel. The bike is made by Focus, a German brand and is very unique to the area.

