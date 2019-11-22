Powell River-Sunshine Coast MLA Nicholas Simons is adding his name to the list of officials calling for an end to the forestry strike.

Around 3,000 USW 1-1937 workers walked off their Western Forest Products jobs back on July 1st and have been on the picket lines ever since.

“Forestry is one of the main industries in my constituency,” says Simons, adding “The length of the current strike has had a serious negative impact on our community.”

He’s joining the choir of voices that includes mayors, councils, employees and contractors urging the parties to talk until a deal is reached.

“Since the strike began, I have heard from workers and independent contractors about the effects it has had on their personal lives and on their families. The stories are compelling.”

Simons says he took the time to visit the picket lines with North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney and heard from many union members.

“I have spoken to young parents who rely on the sector to pay their bills. Stores and restaurants and other businesses suffer disproportionately in rural and isolated communities. I worry that if the strike continues, further negative impacts on our community will be felt.

“Like others, I am disappointed that the recent bargaining session did not result in an

agreement. I urge both parties to maintain dialogue in order to address remaining differences and to demonstrate to our community that there is an interest in resolving outstanding concerns and a desire for a positive outcome.”