The City of Powell River says staff training and equipment preparations are complete, and residents are being asked to do their part as winter descends whether it be rain, snow or ice.

Weather forecasts are monitored regularly. If there is adverse weather, the City

prioritizes its efforts on high traffic routes:

• Priority 1 – Bus and major routes

• Priority 2 – Schools and hills

• Priority 3 – All remaining roads

“Once Priority 1 and 2 locations are open, city crews will attempt to widen the

passable areas of streets to increase drainage capabilities to help with the melt

and minimize refreezing,” said Superintendent of Public Works, Murray Steer.

During winter weather events, the City encourages residents and drivers to give snow equipment plenty of room to complete their work effectively and efficiently. If possible, park off the road. “If parking on road, we remind you that the truck operators require as much space as possible to complete their tasks safely, so any steps you can take to accommodate this is appreciated, such as not parking directly opposite another vehicle on the street,” said Steer.

Drivers should avoid unnecessary travel. If you must drive during a winter weather event, be prepared and aware:

• plan your route, especially avoiding hills

• carry a snow shovel and salt in your vehicle

• be prepared for changing road conditions

• always drive defensively and exercise caution

• slow down and allow more distance for stopping

• keep a safe distance when following other vehicles

Currently, the City has about 300 tons of salt, which is a common amount for the start of the season. On average Public Works uses approximately 300 – 400 tons of salt per season.

“The City’s salt supply is for maintaining City infrastructure, we encourage residents to purchase their de-icing material from retail outlets,” said Steer.

Every season a common concern from residents is plows depositing snow back onto their freshly shovelled driveways.

“We empathize with the frustration of residents when our plows deposit snow on their driveways, but residents can assist in the amount of snow being plowed by not shovelling or blowing snow onto the streets,” said Steer. “Unfortunately, this is something that can’t be avoided due to the methodology we utilize in this region. We are constrained by the road width, plow configuration and parking practices, along with local weather and the quick snow melt.”

The City works to maintain the sidewalks around civic properties and facilities during and after an event. Non-residential property owners are required to clear their sidewalks around their property as per Bylaw 931.

“The City asks everyone to consider the safety of others and help out by clearing the sidewalks around their property, as well as assist those who are not able to,” said Steer.