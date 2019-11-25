Police arrest two people for drug and gun-related charges.

The Powell River RCMP says two people are facing drug and gun-related charges after a search warrant was carried out.

Police said Thursday afternoon around 4:00pm officers responded to a report of a fight in progress in the 9600 block of Woodlynn Road.

Once officers arrived, they located two suspects inside the house.

After a short time, both suspects came out and were arrested. A search warrant was then executed and a number of firearms, drugs and drug paraphernalia were found inside.

A 41-year-old male is facing charges of breach of an undertaking, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and firearms-related offences.

A 35-year-old female is also facing charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and firearms-related offences.