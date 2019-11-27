A special weather statement has been issued for the Sunshine Coast, including Powell River.

Arctic air will reach the coast by tonight with temperatures falling below the freezing mark for most coastal communities.

Blustery outflow winds will accompany the arrival of the arctic air yielding cold wind chill values.

The arctic air will deepen throughout the rest of the week supporting temperatures and wind chill values down to the minus-five to minus-10 range.

Environment Canada meteorologist Armel Castellan said overnight lows could drop below freezing by the weekend.

Castellan said the coldest day of the deep freeze we’re in will be Saturday morning.

He added that a stable air mass is behind the freezing conditions.

“When we’re dealing with a big ridge pattern, like a high-pressure system dominating, it wards off those typical storms. November is the most active storm month of the year, we get normally the most amount of precipitation and we’re just not seeing that at all this month,” Castellan said.

“At the start of the month and here at the tail end of the month, we’re dealing with a really strong high pressure system and that’s to do with a larger movement of the jet stream, and when the jet stream temporarily becomes lazy, it doesn’t move very quickly and we’re kind of stuck in that pattern for a while,” he said.