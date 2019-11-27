The Powell River RCMP is looking for a Toyota Camry that was stolen.

Yesterday afternoon, police were called to a report of a stolen vehicle from the Okeover Arm Marina parking lot.

Officers believe the vehicle was taken from the parking lot sometime between Tuesday of last week and yesterday afternoon. The vehicle is described as a grey 1992 Toyota Camry with the BC license plate DX902P.

Theft from a vehicle

Police believe sometime Wednesday night someone broke into a truck parked on the 6900 block of Courtenay Street.

The suspect stole approximately $800 worth of fishing equipment, fuel and tires.

Impaired Driving

On Friday, officers responded to a report of a collision at the intersection of Duncan Street and Manson Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a vehicle and the 41-year-old female driver.

While speaking with the driver, the RCMP determined that she had been drinking and showed signs of impairment. A breath sample was taken and registered a “fail.”

The woman was then taken to the station and provided another breath sample. As a result, she is facing impaired driving charges.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP at (604) 485-6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477).