Photo of Patrick Brabazon and CaroleAnn Leishman( Provided by the qathet Regional District's website)

The qathet Regional District Board chairs have been appointed.

At the districts inaugural meeting at the end of November, Patrick Brabazon was named Chair of the qathet Regional District Board for 2020.

This distinction marks the sixth year in a row that the Board of Directors has looked to Brabazon for his leadership.

CaroleAnn Leishman was named Chair of the Powell River Regional Hospital District Board, which is the second time she has been appointed to that role.

The district says “both directors will bring their experience and expertise to the roles of Chairs of their respective

Boards and will provide guidance in support of local government service delivery.”