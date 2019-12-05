It was a bit of a slower week for the Powell River RCMP with officers responding to 94 calls.

They included the theft an e-bike. The RCMP says the report came in Friday morning around 4:20am after the e-bike had been stolen from the hospital.

Police viewed the security footage which showed it being taken at 2:48am. The suspect is described as a stocky man wearing a dark jacket and pants with a white coloured cloth across his face.

The e-bike is a custom-built 27 speed with an Erickson battery on the frame. It’s worth roughly $1500.

Anyone with information on this, or any other crime, is asked to call the Powell River RCMP at (604) 485-6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go online here.

Officers also stopped a car Monday morning on Manson Avenue after it was seen speeding and swerving. Police say the 66-year-old man who was driving showed signs of impairment and admitted he had been smoking weed.

A standardized field sobriety test was done and the RCMP says the man performed poorly on the test. He was issued a 24-hour driving prohibition under the Motor Vehicle Act.