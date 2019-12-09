Photo of Powell River City Hall,( supplied by the City of Powell River/ courtesy the city's website)

A few Powell River non-profit organizations are getting a boost from the province through the Community Gaming Grant program.

It helps British Columbians learn and connect with nature and support wildlife rehabilitation programs and shelters through environmental programming.

In Powell River, the four non-profits will be getting just over $50,000.

They include the Powell River Community Radio Society, The British Columbia Search Dog Association, The Powell River Orphaned Wildlife Society and the Wild Ocean Whale Society.

In 2019-20, the province is providing roughly $4.6 million to more than 135 organizations in the environment sector.

The province is also providing approximately $5.6 million to nearly 125 organizations in the public safety sector.

The Community Gaming Grants program provides up to $140 million to about 5,000 not-for-profit organizations in B.C. each year.