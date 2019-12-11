Two men are suspected of breaking into the Canadian Tire on Joyce Avenue

Just after 3:00am on Dec. 7, police responded to a report of an unidentified male acting suspiciously near the loading bay at the back of the store.

When they arrived, officers found two men who had allegedly broken into a stock trailer.

They were arrested for theft, and were found to be in possession of drugs.

Roughly $800 worth of stolen property was located on scene.

Police are investigating charges of mischief, theft, and possession of a controlled substance for both suspects.

Possession of Stolen Property

Stolen windows are no longer part of a building project in Powell River.

Police recovered the items that were stolen from Modern Windows on Field Street on Nov. 20.

Three men are suspected of stealing the windows, which are valued at about $1,000.

Charges of possession of stolen property have been recommended to Crown Counsel.

Window smashed

Police are investigating after a window was broken at an assisted housing complex on Joyce Avenue.

On Dec. 9 at about 2:09 p.m. police responded to mischief complaint at Powell River Assisted Housing.

Sometime in the past 24 hours a window was broken on one of the units.

Anyone with information on this, or any other crime is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com.

Callers will remain anonymous.