The Salish Raven is pictured at the Little River ferry terminal in Comox on October 7th, 2018. ( James Wood,MyComoxValleyNow.com Staff)

Update as of 3:50 pm:

BC Ferries says the Salish Eagle has cancelled the following sailings due to a medical emergency experienced by one of our customers, which required immediate attention:

3:25 pm departing Comox

5:15 pm departing Powell River

We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of this cancellation.

