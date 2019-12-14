Photo by PhotoMIX Ltd. from Pexels

Farmers, ranchers, seafood and processing workers in British Colombia contributed to a record-setting year.

In 2018, the annual revenue from businesses in those sectors reached $15 billion in sales for the first time.

Minister of Agriculture, Lana Popham, praises those who work in the agriculture industry.

“It was an excellent year for agriculture in British Columbia,” says Popham. “The hard work of many has led to record results. The people who make up B.C.’s agriculture industry are hard-working and dedicated, and their passion for growing, raising, harvesting and producing fresh great-tasting food and beverages is why the industry is reaching new heights.”

The achievement includes a 4% rise in food processing, a 6% rise in agriculture, and an 11% rise in seafood revenues.

There were 2,300 more overall sector employees in B.C. in 2018, with the number of jobs increased to a 10-year high of 63,400.

B.C. consumers and companies continue to be the main buyers of B.C. products, with an estimated $6.4 billion of purchases.