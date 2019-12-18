The stalemate between the United Steelworkers union and Western Forest Products continues.

Negotiations between the two sides stalled yesterday, and no future mediation dates have been scheduled.

Western Forest Products Inc. said that after resuming discussions with USW Local 1-1937 on a new collective agreement, negotiations reached an impasse.

The forestry workers strike which started on July 1 impacts all the Western Forest Products’ USW certified manufacturing and timberlands operations in B.C.

This affects 1,500 of the company’s hourly workers and roughly 1,500 employees working for the WFP’s timberland operations and contractors.

On its Facebook page, USW 1-1937 said “it is very unfortunate that WFP chose to come to mediation this week and spent two days of talks, without moving on one single issue.

“They continue to maintain concessions on contracting out that would completely undermine members job security and refuse to address the memberships need to have a say in unsafe, family disrupting alternate shifts that they can and do impose.”