The Powell River RCMP are looking for two suspects in two different theft calls.

The first of those took place at Brooks Secondary School.

Police believe sometime over the weekend, one of the school portable classrooms was entered and an Epson overhead projector, valued at approximately $1000, was taken from inside.

After reviewing surveillance footage, the RCMP says it’s looking for someone wearing dark clothing and carrying or riding a bike.

Police believe the second theft happened sometime over the weekend as well.

It says a work trailer near Kemano Street and Manson Avenue was broken into and a metal cut-off saw, valued at approximately $1700 was stolen.

Anyone with information on these thefts or any other crime is asked to call the Powell River RCMP at 604-485-6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous.

Over the last week, The Powell River RCMP responded to 102 calls with nine of those being theft reports.