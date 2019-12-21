Holiday celebrations can bring greater risk for fire
Photo supplied by Jenna Hamra from Pexels
With families and friends gathering for seasonal celebrations, the holidays can be a busy time.
All that cooking and decorating can bring a greater risk for fire.
The Office of the Fire Commissioner has shared fire and life safety advice to ensure a happy and fire-safe holiday season for B.C. residents.
Some of the Fire Commissioner’s tips include:
- Keeping trees, wrapping paper, decorations and other things that can catch fire away from heat sources
- Making sure a real tree stays fresh by daily watering and getting rid of the tree once it has dried out
- Choosing flame-resistant decorations and only using lights that have been tested by a certified testing laboratory
- Turning off all decorations before leaving home or going to bed
- Ensuring electrical outlets are not overloaded
- Staying in the kitchen when frying, grilling or boiling food and making sure the stove is turned off when leaving the kitchen
- Double checking smoke alarms are working on every level of the home and outside each sleeping area
For more holiday fire safety tips, visit this website.