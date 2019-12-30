The qathet Regional District says the cost of getting rid of garbage will be increasing in the new year.

The solid waste tipping fee is going up to $230/tonne as of January 1st.

That won’t mean much of a change for the average homeowner though as the minimum charge of $5.00 will still be in place for loads under 21.5 kilograms.

The district says solid waste includes things from residential, commercial and institutional sources but does not include construction, renovation and demolition waste.

Other materials such as prohibited waste(propane,waste-oil) and Stewardship materials like paint, batteries, electronics should be disposed of separately.

More information on the tipping change can be found on the qathet Regional Districts website here.