The BC Conservation Officer Service is investigation after a young young bull Roosevelt Elk was poached near Powell River(Photo provided by the BC Conservation Service, Facebook)

The BC Conservation Service is investigating a case of poaching near Powell River.

The service says the incident happened sometime around December 14th along Goat Main Industrial Road.

It said on Facebook that “No effort was made to remove any of the meat from the animal, which died just metres off the road.”

The animal, which was a young bull Roosevelt Elk according to CO’s, was shot multiple times before it was killed.

The BC Conservation Service is asking anyone with information to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1-877-952-7277.