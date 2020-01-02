The results are in for the most popular baby names of 2019.

The Vital Statistics Agency says preliminary figures from Jan. 1st to Dec. 18th, 2019 show Olivia in the lead.

This is followed by Oliver, Lucas, Liam, Ethan, Noah, William, Benjamin, Charlotte, Emma and Leo.

In 2018, Liam was the top choice for babies born in the province.

There were 40,978 babies born in B.C. between Jan. 1st to Dec. 18th, 2019, down from 43,844 in 2018.

