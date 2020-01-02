Have you bought your ticket, yet?

For the first time ever, a historic $70 million jackpot is available for tomorrow’s Lotto Max draw.

On top of the massive jackpot, there are an estimated 10 Maxmillion prizes being offered, meaning there are $80 million in top prizes to be won.

The $70-million jackpot is up for grabs for the first time since Lotto Max enhancements were introduced in May 2019.

In addition to increasing the maximum jackpot to $70 million, a second draw on Tuesdays was added.

In 2019, B.C. lottery players claimed a record-breaking $785 million in winnings, with over $230 million from Lotto Max prizes.

Lotto Max is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays after 7:30 p.m.

Winning numbers and group release forms can be found online at www.bclc.com.