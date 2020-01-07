Cover of City of Powell River Water Wise Guide. (Supplied by the Cityof Powell River)

The city has made changes to area boundaries, routes and schedules for garbage pick-up and recycling.

The new area maps and route schedules were included in the Waste Wise Guides that have been mailed to every household in Powell River.

The maps are also available at city hall, the recreation complex, public library, and online at the City’s website: powellriver.ca

These changes affect all areas: A, B, C, D and E.

“The changes were made, primarily, to balance the collection days to account for new development activity in the City,” said public works superintendent, Murray Steer.

“As the City grows, some areas were getting too large and the pick-up days were becoming unbalanced.”

The changes were also implemented to plan for solid waste automated pick-up in the future.

For those not aware of the changes, public works has a dedicated truck on the road on Tuesday, Jan. 7 to Friday, Jan. 10 that will drive through the areas of change and pick-up garbage left out on the wrong day.

The driver will also be delivering a letter reinforcing the changes to those households.

Service alerts will be sent to all households that have subscribed to the City’s Curbside (ReCollect) reminder service.

Updates are being made to the system and they are expected to be completed by the end of January 2020.

The city says it “apologizes for any inconvenience.”

The new collection map and schedule at-a-glance can be found on the city’s website.