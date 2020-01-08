A picture is worth a thousand words.

How many words, then, will be spoken during a photo campaign in Powell River meant to raise awareness of drug-related deaths in the area?

It’s being organized by Darlana Treloar, a local advocate on this issue who has been personally touched by it. Her son, Sean, died four years ago from a fentanyl overdose. He was just 27-years-old.

Treloar wants people who live in Powell River, and who have been affected by a drug-related death, to join her on January 25th at Willingdon Beach. A photograph of the group, holding pictures of the loved ones they’ve lost, will be taken. It will serve as a visual reminder of just how serious the problem is.

Government numbers show that the North Shore/Coast Garibaldi area, which includes Powell River, had 42 overdose deaths in 2018. The most recent numbers for 2019, which were released last month and don’t include November or December, showed 21 deaths up to that point.

Of the people who lost their lives to a drug overdose last year, 89 per cent of them were between the ages of 19 and 59.

If you’d like to take part in the photo shoot you can get in touch with Treloar either through Facebook or by emailing darlana.treloar@gmail.com.