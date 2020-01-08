Where do we rank among BC Business’s list of the province’s best cities for work?

You’ll find your answer in the sixth annual survey of 46 communities, which was released by the magazine in December.

Courtenay slots in at 10th among the 46th communities surveyed.

That’s a jump of 11 places from the 2019 list.

Comox came in at 28th (up from 35th last year), Campbell River was 38th (a slight bump from last year’s 44th ranking), and Powell River was 41st, the same as it was in 2019.

Squamish and Whistler took the top two spots, with Langley Township in third place. Rounding out the top five were the District of North Vancouver, and Kelowna.

The ranking only includes cities of 10,000 or more permanent residents.

The magazine said Vancouver Island was “a bright spot, with Victoria, Saanich, Sidney, Nanaimo, Port Alberni, Courtenay, Comox and Campbell River rising a collective 58 places.”

The rankings were based on average household income; average household income under 35; five-year average household income growth; average household spending on recreation; average shelter spending; average value of primary real estate; average commute time; five-year population growth; and housing starts per 10,000 residents.

The magazine said it worked with research partner Environics Analytics to determine the data.

The unemployment rates come from Statcan’s September 2019 Labour Force Survey, and housing starts figures were from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp.’s monthly Starts and Completions Survey.

To link to the list, click here.