A suspicious house fire in Powell River is under investigation.

The blaze broke out early Monday morning in the 2000 block of Pine Tree Road.

When police arrived the home was fully engulfed in flames and being fought by the Malaspina Fire Department. The residence was unsalvageable and was totally destroyed in the fire.

The cause is unknown but the RCMP says given some unusual circumstances surrounding the fire it is being treated as suspicious. Fire investigators were on the scene the next day.

If you know anything about this fire you’re asked to call the Powell River RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com.