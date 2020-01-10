Close up of a car's tires on a snowy road(Vista Radio Stock Image).

A snowfall warning for the region has ended.

Earlier this morning, a snowfall warning was in effect for:

-East Vancouver Island – Courtenay to Campbell River

-East Vancouver Island – Duncan to Nanaimo

-East Vancouver Island – Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay

-Sunshine Coast – Gibsons to Earls Cove

-Sunshine Coast – Saltery Bay to Powell River

Total snowfall accumulations of 5 to 15 cm by mid morning.

An intense Pacific frontal system is moving across Vancouver Island this morning. Snowfall accumulations have been highly variable between 0 and 4 centimetres.

Periods of snow will continue throughout the morning as convective bands behind the fronts will generate bursts of heavy snow but communities near the Strait of Georgia will see rain as the strong winds keep temperatures mild.

Areas inland will receive 5 to 8 cm of accumulation by mid-morning, but higher elevation passes like Sutton Pass and Port Alberni Summit may get 15 cm or more total accumulation.

Precipitation will change to rain by mid to late morning.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.