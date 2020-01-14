Photo of Powell River City Hall,( supplied by the City of Powell River/ courtesy the city's website)

A public meeting is set for next week to talk about the future of the Resource Recovery Center, and you’re invited.

The meeting is being held to hear what items you think could be sent to the Resource Recovery Center, instead of the normal waste stream.

Tai Uhlmann works with the Lets Talk Trash organization, contractors for the qathet Regional District.

She says the district wants to get a head start to identify what people want to see sent to the Resource Recovery Center.

“We really want to identify in the early stages before design how we can help local people access some of these materials that they might want for their work, employment, to create a restore, and how can we help facilitate that,” says Uhlmann.

The meeting is open for anyone to attend and will be held at the Powell River Public Library next Tuesday from 6:30pm-8:00pm.

For more information on the Waste Management Plan, or the Resource Recovery Center, visit the qathet Regional District’s website.