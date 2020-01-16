BC Ferries has restored service on all its major routes and the local routes.

There are a few issues at some terminals because of the power outages caused by yesterday’s storms.

Denman Island East

Roads on Denman Island have not been cleared and are impassable.

Earls Cove

The power has been off since last night and the terminal is currently operating on generator power. The power is expected to be restored later this morning.

Cortes Island

Power is currently out at the terminal.

Keep these terminal conditions in mind before you head out. You can see the complete BC Ferries schedule at its website.