New high-resolution data is expected to spark renewed interest in mineral exploration and investment on northern Vancouver Island.

So says Geoscience BC, which released results from a geophysical survey of the area.

Data and maps from the Vancouver Island North Regional Project were published at the AME Roundup 2020 conference in Vancouver this morning.

The project’s geophysical survey was carried out by Precision GeoSurveys.

It collected information about the magnetic properties of the rocks below the ground and the radiometric properties of rocks and soils near the surface, and covers approximately 20 percent of the island (or 6,127 square kilometres) stretching from Port McNeill in the north to Tahsis in the southwest.

Geoscience BC Vice President, Minerals, Christa Pellett said: “The new geophysical data from the Vancouver Island North Regional Project is the highest resolution regional data available for the area. It will focus the search for mineral deposits, and we are already hearing of new interest in mineral claims staking and investment in the area.”

Pellett added that the data is public, and experience from previous Geoscience BC minerals projects “shows that it will also prove useful to government, communities and Indigenous groups to focus on economic development and land-use planning.”

Information about the survey is available from the Geoscience BC Booth at the AME Roundup 2020 conference (booth #217) and from the Geoscience BC website, which includes the Earth Science Viewer mapping application.

Geoscience BC will be sharing information during a pair of open houses next month:

Port McNeill: 5:30pm to 7:00pm on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Black Bear Resort.

Campbell River: 5:30pm to 7:00pm on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at the Campbell River Community Centre (preschool room – room 5)