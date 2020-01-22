Powell River council has approved issuing students living on the far side of Cranberry Lake city bus passes.

The city will be consulting with School District 47 on the issue. Each semester the city will give out 25 of the passes.

The problem was the district measures distance for the purpose of busing “as the crow flies” instead of based on the road distance.

That puts the students on the other side of Cranberry Lake out of luck.

Staff will be working with Councillors Carole Ann Leishman and Rob Southcott, who are going to support the Youth Council in asking School District 47 to change this policy in an effort to get more students approved for school bus service.