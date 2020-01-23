The Ancient Forest Alliance wants your voice to be heard on the province’s old growth forests.

The province is reviewing the way it manages old growth forests and the province is seeking your feedback via email and an online questionnaire until Jan. 31.

An independent panel has been put together to consult British Columbians on the ecological, economic, and cultural importance of old-growth forests.

It will submit recommendations to the NDP government by April 30th, on how best to manage B.C.’s old growth forests moving forward.

“We need all concerned citizens to engage this panel with a clear, resounding message: old-growth is in crisis,” the alliance said in a release.

“We must immediately protect these ancient ecosystems or risk losing them forever.”

The alliance says it has “serious concerns” about the province’s Old Growth Strategic Review.

It says “there’s no framework on how the government must implement the public feedback, there’s no timeline for implementation of any new policies that result, and there’s a chance the government will delay decision-making until after the next election.”

The alliance is calling on the panel to recommend a moratorium on logging in the most intact and endangered old-growth areas while the BC government develops its Old Growth Strategy.

To link to an online questionnaire click here.